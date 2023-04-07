Treat of the Day: SHSU student food pantry celebrates gift from Kroger

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The food pantry at Sam Houston State University is celebrating a generous gift from Kroger.

This week, the grocery store chain announced a three year commitment to the pantry totaling $30,000.

The food pantry collects and distributes to students and those in need.

It also partners with local businesses, organizations, and volunteers to support its operations.

In the last academic year, the pantry served more than 3,200 people and provided over 76,000 pounds of food.

