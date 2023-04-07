Weekend Gardener: Easter color pots

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bright colors are an Easter holiday staple. This week, Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife shows us easy ways to get those pops of color with our plants at home.

It’s the season where you’ll find plenty of options.

“I call it eye candy when you go to the garden centers because they want to get you in. Some of you may be looking for things for your porch with company coming or for Easter holiday,” said Whittlesey.

The first option she showed is kalanchoe.

“Comes in yellow, whites, pinks, reds, oranges,” she said. “Of course geranium is one of my favorite. Comes in red, which is real popular, but also comes in oranges or pinks or whites.”

Petunias are another option.

“They come in lots of different colors. They can be in baskets. They can be in pots,” said Whittlesey.

Whittlesey also shared an idea for creating your own arrangement with what she calls thrillers, fillers, and spillers. Watch the video in the player above to learn more about how to achieve that look.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.