Aggies Respond to Take Series at Auburn

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By Ben Rikard, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies rebounded from a narrow loss in the opener of Friday’s doubleheader to get a wire-to-wire, 12-6 win over Auburn to clinch the series over the Tigers at Plainsman Park.

Texas A&M (20-12, 5-7 SEC) plated eight runs in the first three innings, but had to hold off the Tigers’ (19-12-1, 4-8 SEC) resilient early attack to claim its third series win in as many years against Auburn. It was the Aggies’ first series win at Auburn since 2016.

Jack Moss had three hits and scored a career-high four times and the Aggies were able to do what they could not in the opener: take full advantage of 10 free passes from Tiger pitching with seven hits with runners in scoring position.

In all, four Aggies had multi-hit games, including Hunter Haas and Brett Minnich. Ryan Targac led the Aggies with three RBI, while Trevor Werner and Jace LaViolette had a pair of RBI apiece.

Chris Cortez got the start in the series finale, but it was Shane Sdao who followed him and allowed a run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts in an inning of work. Brad Rudis, however, was credited with his fourth win of the year after turning in a key outing from the pen as well. The righty from Madisonville shut the Tigers out in 2.2 innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four.

Brandyn Garcia followed that up with 2.1 perfect innings, retiring all seven Tigers he faced with six being on strikes. Will Johnston came in and retired the side in the ninth.

For Auburn, Tommy Sheehan got the nod but did not make it out of the first inning. The lefty issued three walks and allowed two hits in a three-run first inning. Texas A&M added another four runs in the second inning and never allowed the Tigers to draw even for the remainder of the night, doing nine runs of damage against a quartet of Auburn relievers.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M will return to Blue Bell Park for a Tuesday matchup with UTSA. The midweek between the Aggies and Roadrunners is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will be aired on SEC Network+.

