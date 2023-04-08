Brazos Christian School announces $10 million capital campaign

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian School is ready to upgrade its facilities after gaining after their student population increased by 25% over the last four years.

The school launched a $10 million capital campaign for construction projects to happen across the campus.

Brazos Christian School is calling its campaign “On The Rise” and will feature projects that will enhance the experience of academics, athletics and fine arts.

The school is looking to add more classroom space and build a performing arts center and sports performance center.

Brazos Christian school board member and chairman of the capital campaign Frank Heifrin says they want to continue to provide the best experience for students, teachers and faculty.

“We knew we needed to provide the facilities, the teachers, everything we could to make sure those children have when they graduate from Brazos Christian what they need to impact the world,” said Heifrin.

Brazos Christian School already has a financial commitment of $6.5 million and is hoping to raise the rest of the money through pledges and donations from parents, community members and alumni.

On The Rise capital campaign hopes to begin construction the week after students begin their summer break.

