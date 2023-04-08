Brown Invited to U.S. Soccer Training Camp

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M assistant coach Ahmad Brown accepted an invitation to work the United States Soccer Women’s National Team BioSteel Training Camp as the squad gets set to play two friendlies against the Republic of Ireland.

Brown is assisting U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski at the 26-player camp. The team camp concludes with matches against Ireland in Austin on Saturday (1:30 p.m.) and St. Louis (6:30 p.m.). They are the last international matches for the team before Andonovski and his staff whittle the roster down to 23 players for the World Cup, contested this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

“We are very proud of Ahmad for a variety of reasons,” head coach G Guerrieri said. “The US Soccer invite is indicative of the respect earned nationally as one of the best professionals in handling complex analytics, specifically player identification and development at the very highest level of soccer. Ahmad is a very intelligent and experienced coach who has really grasped the dimension of data analytics and how it can work with video to help players improve, but also how it helps us coaches in the process of teaching and measuring the improvement.”

A renowned performance analyst, Brown joined the Texas A&M staff in May 2022. He arrived in Aggieland fresh off a one-year stint as performance analyst with the women’s soccer team at Florida State. While on the staff, the Seminoles won the NCAA Division I national title and claimed the ACC championship in 2021.

“Ahmad had added a new level of analysis and follow-through in the development of our Aggie soccer players,” He meshes very well with our staff and our skillset. He is a major asset for us in Aggieland as his skillset is still rather unique on the NCAA level. He gives us some new advantages especially moving forward as the SEC becomes more and more competitive.”

Brown also spent three seasons as performance analyst with the Florida Gators. He served a concurrent role as an assistant coach with United Soccer Alliance, a WPSL team based out of Fleming Island, Florida, from 2019-22. He also worked as technical director with Gainesville Soccer Alliance from 2016-20.

