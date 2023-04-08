College Station rolls past Fulshear 4-1 to advance to regional finals
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUMBLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station boys’ soccer team beat Fulshear 4-1 in the UIL 5A Region III semifinals at Turner Stadium Friday night.
Anthony Peacher’s two goals helped propel the Cougars to victory. Peacher’s first goal gave College Station the lead 2-1 in the 58th minute. He scored 9 minutes later to take a two-goal lead.
Yefri Lopez scored in the 73rd minute to put the game out of reach. The Cougars’ lone goal in the first half was a header courtesy of Tyler Kenny.
Fulshear tied the game in the 33rd minute on a goal from Jonathan Fuentes.
College Station advances to the regional finals where they will play Pflugerville Connally on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Turner Stadium.
