College Station rolls past Fulshear 4-1 to advance to regional finals

The College Station boys' soccer team after beating Fulshear in the regional semifinals(Tyler Shaw)
The College Station boys' soccer team after beating Fulshear in the regional semifinals(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUMBLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station boys’ soccer team beat Fulshear 4-1 in the UIL 5A Region III semifinals at Turner Stadium Friday night.

Anthony Peacher’s two goals helped propel the Cougars to victory. Peacher’s first goal gave College Station the lead 2-1 in the 58th minute. He scored 9 minutes later to take a two-goal lead.

Yefri Lopez scored in the 73rd minute to put the game out of reach. The Cougars’ lone goal in the first half was a header courtesy of Tyler Kenny.

Fulshear tied the game in the 33rd minute on a goal from Jonathan Fuentes.

College Station advances to the regional finals where they will play Pflugerville Connally on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Turner Stadium.

