HUMBLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station boy’s soccer team saw their season come to an end after a 4-1 loss to Pflugerville Connally in the Region Championship at Turner Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Anthony Peacher scored the game’s first goal in the 6th minute, but Connally scored four unanswered.

⚽️Anthony Peacher

⚽️Anthony Peacher

🥅 Blake Hawthorne

