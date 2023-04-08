Drive-Thru Easter demonstration taking place at College Station Church

By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The story of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ will be on display at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Friday evening.

Drive-Thru Living Passion allows community members to see the events of Good Friday leading up to Easter Sunday without having to leave their vehicles.

Volunteers at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church will be portraying characters to tell the story and will be able to hear music and scriptures by scanning a QR code.

The drive-thru will begin at the corner of Woodcreek Drive and the Highway 6 northbound access road north of Rock Prairie Road.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Pastor Elaine Gomulka says the display really reminds people why we are celebrating Easter.

“So many times we celebrate the victory but we forget the great price that was paid for us. And this time of year it’s important to remember that. It makes the celebration of Easter all the more powerful,” said Gomulka.

Drive-Thru Living Passion will begin at 6:30 pm and end at 8 pm.

