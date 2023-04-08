Easter Sunday Forecast: Soggy Easter egg hunts

Very small chance for showers in the morning.
By Drew Davis
Apr. 8, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Easter Sunday looks dry in comparison to the record-breaking rainfall the Brazos Valley saw to end this past week. There is a slight chance for showers to start Easter Sunday, however, that rain chance is nonexistent after 10 AM. If any rain falls, it will be light and insignificant.

After Easter, temperatures continue to rise throughout the week. We’ll start this next week off at a comfortable mid-70s, climbing to the 80s by Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers are possible Monday through Tuesday, but nothing like the rainfall that fell on Thursday and Friday.

