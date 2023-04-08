Masters’ play suspended, Bennett sits in third place
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Georgia (KBTX) - The third round of the Masters Tournament was suspended on Saturday due to the weather. Play will resume on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. CT on CBS.
Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett was the only amateur to make the cut. After two rounds of 68, Bennett hit a couple of bogeys to sit at -6 through the first 6 holes in round three. His 136 after two rounds is the second-lowest amateur score after two rounds in Masters Tournament history, trailing only Ken Venturi’s 135 in 1956.
Bennett trails Brooks Koepka (-13) and Jon Rahm (-9).
