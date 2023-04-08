Masters’ play suspended, Bennett sits in third place

Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States on the Tournament Practice Area ahead of the first...
Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States on the Tournament Practice Area ahead of the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 6, 2023.(Logan Whitton | Logan Whitton/Augusta National)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Georgia (KBTX) - The third round of the Masters Tournament was suspended on Saturday due to the weather. Play will resume on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. CT on CBS.

Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett was the only amateur to make the cut. After two rounds of 68, Bennett hit a couple of bogeys to sit at -6 through the first 6 holes in round three. His 136 after two rounds is the second-lowest amateur score after two rounds in Masters Tournament history, trailing only Ken Venturi’s 135 in 1956.

Bennett trails Brooks Koepka (-13) and Jon Rahm (-9).

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Grimes County
Three people were arrested following the warrant execution for drugs and firearms.
Three arrested after Bryan police recover drugs, guns from residence
St. Joseph Health confirms layoffs as it cuts cost
Most areas received at least 2.5" with most seeing more.
Rainfall Update: Three soggy days have come to an end
The growing trend of a four-day school week is making its way into conversations in Central...
Texas bill could ban four-day school weeks, which have already been implemented in some Central Texas districts

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
No. 21 Men’s Tennis Concludes Road Trip in Oxford
2023 Brazos Valley high school soccer playoff schedules
No. 2 Aggies Extend Outdoor Win Streak to 50
Texas A&M Baseball
Aggies Respond to Take Series at Auburn