No. 2 Aggies Extend Outdoor Win Streak to 50

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team secured its 50th-straight outdoor win versus No. 64 Ole Miss (4-0) Saturday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (22-1, 10-0 SEC) dominated early claiming the doubles point. No. 68 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres were first off the court, as they bested Ole Miss’ (9-9, 3-7 SEC) Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher/Rachel Krzyzak on court 2 (6-1). Following suit were No. 20 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing, as they claimed court 1, topping Lillian Gabrielsen/Kelsey Mize (6-1), securing the point.

A&M carried its momentum into singles, claiming three courts in quick succession. No. 77 Ewing doubled the lead, as she outlasted Leclercq-Ficher on court 2 (6-2, 6-2). No. 50 Kupres extended the advantage on court 3, as she put on a clinical display against Lillian Gabrielsen (6-2, 6-3). No. 2 Stoiana clinched the match on court 1, as she took down No. 69 Ludmila Kareisova (6-1, 6-4). The Maroon & White’s No. 111 Goldsmith, No. 117 Daria Smetannikov and Jeanette Mireles were all leading on the three remaining courts, but the matches were left unfinished due to the overall result being decided.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on today’s matchup…

“I think it was an excellent performance from everyone today. Anytime you can get a decisive week like that in the SEC you have to be happy with it. We have dealt with some tough conditions all week, so coming out ready like we did was great see.”

PLAYER’S QUOTES

Mary Stoiana on clinching today’s matchup…

“I thought today went really well, especially with having to deal with some difficult conditions. We came out and played some decisive tennis, which we hope to carry into tomorrow’s match.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the Mitchell Tennis Center to close out their home slate of matches with the program’s annual senior day, Sunday, April 9, with first serve set for 12 p.m.

MATCH RESULTS

Singles Results

No. 2 Mary Stoiana (16-1) Def. No. 69 Ludmila Kareisova (6-1, 6-4)

No. 77 Salma Ewing (11-7) Def. Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher (6-2, 6-2)

No. 50 Mia Kupres (17-1) Def. Lillian Gabrielsen (6-2, 6-3)

No. 111 Jayci Goldsmith (15-3) – Rachel Krzyzak (6-2, 6-6(4-1)) unfinished

No. 117 Daria Smetannikov (11-4) – Emma Kette (6-2, 4-2) unfinished

Jeanette Mireles (10-2) – Reka Zadori (6-2, 4-3) unfinished

Doubles Results

No. 46 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing (17-4) Def. Lillian Gabrielsen/Kelsey Mize (6-1)

Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres (4-0) Def. Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher/Rachel Krzyzak (6-1)

Daria Smetannikov/Gianna Pielet (1-1) - Ludmila Kareisová/Emma Kette (1-5) unfinished

MATCH STATS

Mia Kupres leads the team with 17 dual match singles wins.

Kupres leads the Aggies in singles winning percentage .944 (Min. 10 dual matches played).

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .947.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 17 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, court 1 holds the highest winning percentage at .889.

The Aggies boast a .941 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

The Maroon & White boast a 17-1 record in ranked doubles matches.

Kupres has the most dual match singles wins in the conference with 17.

NOTABLE STREAKS

A&M is currently on a 14-match win streak.

The Aggies are on a 26-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

The Maroon & White have won 50 consecutive matches when playing outdoors.

Mary Stoiana is on a 11-match winning streak, which leads the team.

Stoiana is undefeated in dual match doubles matches among two pairs, 13-0.

TEAM NOTES

A&M has only allowed 20 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on court 3 this season.

The Aggies have won 16 ranked matches this season, nine of those have been the top-25.

A&M has lost only three doubles points through 22 dual matches.

The Maroon & White have swept 10 opponents this season.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts seven singles players and four doubles pairs in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 2 Mary Stoiana, No. 50 Mia Kupres, No. 55 Carson Branstine, No. 77 Salma Ewing, No. 101 Gianna Pielet, No. 111 Jayci Goldsmith and No. 117 Daria Smetannikov.

Ranked in doubles: No. 3 Stoiana/Branstine, No. 20 Goldsmith/Stoiana, No. 62 Salma Ewing/Goldsmith and No. 68 Stoiana/Kupres.

AWARDS

Mary Stoiana has been awarded SEC Player of the Week honors five times this season: Feb. 1, March 1, March 8, March 29 and April 5.

Mia Kupres was awarded SEC Freshman of the Week honors five times this season: Feb. 15, March 1, March 15, March 22 and April 5.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.