No. 21 Aggies Down Vanderbilt to Open Road Trip

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 21 Texas A&M men’s tennis team opened its road trip with a victory over No. 64 Vanderbilt (4-2) Friday evening at the Currey Tennis Center.

Vanderbilt (7-14, 2-8 SEC) opened the match claiming an extremely competitive doubles point. The Aggies (14-8, 6-3 SEC) struck first on court 3, as Raphael Perot/Kenner Taylor put on a dominant display over Macsen Sisam/Joubert Klopper (6-3). The Commodores responded with wins on both courts 1 and 2, securing the point.

Needing a response, No. 62 Perot answered the call with a straight-set win on court 2 over Klopper (6-3, 6-4). The teams then traded points, as Vanderbilt claimed court 1 and Guido Marson returned the favor besting Siim Troost on court 4 (7-5, 6-1). Luke Casper broke the deadlock with a straight-set win on court 6, surviving Sisam in an opening-set tiebreaker, followed up by a strong second set (7-6(3), 6-4) to lead, 3-2. No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand rounded out the wins on the day, as he outlasted Jeremie Casabon on court 5 in a three-set thriller (4-6, 6-3, 6-3). Giulio Perego was leading in a third-set battle on court 3 with Michael Ross (6-4, 4-6, 3-2), but the match was left unfinished due to the match being clinched.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Steve Denton on today’s match…

“It was a very tough environment to play in today, and it showed in doubles as they [Vanderbilt] claimed the point. We flipped the momentum when Guido [Marson] and Luke [Casper] came back late to win their first sets. I thought we handled the second sets well, and then Trey [Hilderbrand] followed that up clinching the match. It’s always tough to win on the road on your opponent’s senior day, but the guys played well and now it’s time to rest up and get ready to compete on Sunday again.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies conclude their road trip in Oxford, Mississippi, Sunday, April 9, at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center, with first serve set for 1 p.m.

MATCH STATS

Singles Matches

Nathan Cox Def. No. 41 Noah Schachter (6-3, 7-5)

No. 62 Raphael Perot Def. Joubert Klopper (6-3, 6-4)

Giulio Perego – Michael Ross (6-4, 4-6, 3-2) unfinished

Guido Marson Def. Siim Troost (7-5, 6-1)

No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand Def. Jeremie Casabon (4-6, 6-3, 6-3)

Luke Casper Def. Macsen Sisam (7-6(3), 6-4)

Doubles Matches

No. 33 Jeremie Casabon/Siim Troost Def. No. 40 Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand (6-4)

Michael Ross/Nathan Cox Def. JC Roddick/Giulio Perego (7-6(2))

Raphael Perot/Kenner Taylor Def. Macsen Sisam/Joubert Klopper (6-3)

MATCH STATS

Raphael Perot has tallied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 14.

Noah Schachter paces A&M with six ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Rahul Dhokia holds a perfect 4-0 record in dual match singles play.

Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 12 dual match doubles wins.

NOTABLE STREAKS

The Aggies are on a three-match win streak.

Raphael Perot holds a five-match win streak, which leads the team.

TEAM NOTES

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).

Noah Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

The Maroon & White have won nine ranked matches this season, three of those have been the top-25.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts four singles players and a doubles pair in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 41 Noah Schachter, No. 62 Raphael Perot, No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand and No. 121 Pierce Rollins.

Ranked in doubles: No. 40 Schachter/Hilderbrand.

