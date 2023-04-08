No. 21 Men’s Tennis Concludes Road Trip in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 21 Texas A&M men’s tennis team concludes its two-match road trip as it faces Ole Miss, Sunday, April 9, at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center, with first serve set for 1 p.m.

The Aggies (14-8, 6-3 SEC) picked up their third-straight win versus Vanderbilt (4-2), last time out. The Commodores came out aggressive as they secured the doubles point. No. 62 Raphael Perot flipped the momentum with a win on court 2 over Joubert Klopper (6-3, 6-4), knotting the score at one. The teams then traded points as Vanderbilt claimed court 1, while Guido Marson logged a straight-set victory on 4 as he took down Siim Troost (7-5, 6-1). Luke Casper gave the Maroon & White their first lead, besting Macsen Sisam on court 6 (7-6(3), 6-4). Finally, it was No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand who clinched the match, outlasting Jeremie Casabon on court 5 (4-6, 6-3, 6-3).

“We have another tough SEC road match tomorrow against a very experienced team in Ole Miss,” head coach Steve Denton said. “All the teams in the conference have great quality, so the matches come down to who wins the big points and who wants it more, I expect tomorrow to be no different.”

The Aggies lead in the all-time series with the Rebels, 9-5. A&M also won the most recent matchup between the programs, 6-1, last season at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

MATCH STATS

Raphael Perot has tallied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 14.

Noah Schachter paces A&M with six ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Rahul Dhokia holds a perfect 4-0 record in dual match singles play.

Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 12 dual match doubles wins.

NOTABLE STREAKS

The Aggies are on a three-match win streak.

Raphael Perot holds a five-match win streak, which leads the team.

TEAM NOTES

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).

Noah Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

The Maroon & White have won nine ranked matches this season, three of those have been the top-25.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts four singles players and a doubles pair in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 41 Noah Schachter, No. 62 Raphael Perot, No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand and No. 121 Pierce Rollins.

Ranked in doubles: No. 40 Schachter/Hilderbrand.

