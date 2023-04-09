10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio community is rallying to support a 10-year-old who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Doctors said Aralyn Slack has a rare brain tumor called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

In response, her community has scheduled events all month to help her family raise money to ensure Aralyn gets to cross off every wish she’s made on a bucket list she composed. The list includes things like “holding a sloth” and “entering something in a food contest.”

Aralyn received her diagnosis last week, according to WXIX. Aralyn’s mother, Shawndra Slack, said the family has been trying to wrap their heads around the news ever since.

“Sunday during the day, she started kind of walking off balance, and she fell a couple of times, and before we went to bed that night, she came out of the room to tell me goodnight, and the right side of her face was drooped,” she said.

Aralyn Slack's bucket lists (Provided)

Doctors said DIPG is terminal, incurable, and aggressive.

According to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, DIPG is most commonly found in kids between the ages of 5 and 10.

“It’s scary, and it’s sad,” Slack said. “But we are going to be strong. We decided that our souls are built enough to have worry and faith together, so we’re going to push out the worry.”

Aralyn’s treatments will begin within the next week at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, which is a known leader in DIPG research.

Aralyn has received a huge amount of support, including receiving a number of cards from well-wishers after her diagnosis.

On Monday, Aralyn will also get to play what could be her last softball game.

The softball game will take place at Lynchburg Clay High School.

Aralyn Slack (center) with her siblings (Provided)

“Her first game is Monday,” Slack said. “They got it moved so we can play, and the doctor said it was OK for her to play with her face mask, and it will probably be the only one she gets to play.”

A GoFundMe has also been set up to raise money for Aralyn and her family. Visit here to make a donation.

