Annual Great Egg Drop brings joy and unity to Bryan community on Easter Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds of families enjoyed an “egg-citing” Easter Sunday at the annual Great Egg Drop, held in front of the First Baptist Church campus in Bryan.

Over 40,000 candy-filled eggs were dropped from a helicopter as kids eagerly waited with baskets in hand.

The event, which was free to the public, attracted families from all over Bryan-College Station.

It’s an annual tradition that Jason Dunton, the First Baptist Bryan Pastor of Contemporary Worship and Creative Arts, looks forward to every year.

“I think this is about our eighth year to do this, and just always amazed with the number of people that come out, and it’s just a good chance for us to connect with our community,” says Dunton.

Dunton says the egg drop promotes togetherness, love, and unity - all values that Jesus Christ embodied. He also says the event also allowed families to come together and celebrate the holiday.

“It’s an immense joy to see so many people from different walks of life, different backgrounds, different things going on in their lives able to come together to do the same thing at the same time and then just to experience it all together,” said Dunton.

Julius Jackson & Family at the Great Egg Drop at First Baptist Bryan. (KBTX)

For many families attending, the event was an opportunity to demonstrate God’s love through both action and enjoyment.

“We love this church. It’s a good family church. This is our third year coming. We get something out of it every time we come. It’s for the kids; they love to interact with other children and other families,” said Julius Jackson.

While leaving with tons of goodies is always fun, the day has a deeper meaning.

“Easter means the sacrifice of Jesus Christ of when he died for us for our sins,” said Jackson’s son Cameron.

The event was a huge success, and church leaders hope to continue this tradition for years to come.

Just witnessed an amazing Easter egg hunt put on by First Baptist Bryan! A helicopter dropped over 40,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes while kids lined up to grab them. It was heartwarming to see the community come together for this fun-filled event. #HappyEaster @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/8zGWJdvwVl — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) April 9, 2023

