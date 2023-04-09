Bryan business hosts adult Easter egg hunt to give back to community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Wheels Tavern in Bryan offered a unique Easter experience on Sunday, hosting an adult Easter egg hunt for a $5 entry fee.

Participants were treated to a minimum of four eggs, some containing prizes like bottles, candy, and more.

The event also featured drink specials and free pool play all day.

Tricia Schultz, owner of Wheels Tavern, says the idea for the event came from her daughters who wanted to create a fun Easter activity for adults.

“My girls actually came up with this and decided since you know all the younger ones out there have an Easter egg hunt, it was time for the adults to have fun. And we always seem to have fun,” said Schultz.

Schultz says the money raised from the event will go towards supporting Wheels Tavern’s mission of giving back to the community.

“We got little prizes in it whether it be something like a free pizza, a free item, there’s a golden egg that does have some money in it but everything that is paid towards it will also go to our first annual toy run of 2023,” explained Schultz.

She further added that Wheels Tavern has always been dedicated to giving back to the community through initiatives like toy runs, supporting Brazos Valley Go Texan, sponsoring kids, and buying animals from kids.

The first annual toy run is set to take place during the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.