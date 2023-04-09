Goldsmith Ties Program Career Doubles Wins Record in Senior Day Sweep

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team swept Mississippi State (7-0) on Senior Day, Sunday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (23-1, 11-0 SEC) landed the first punch against Mississippi State (10-12, 0-11 SEC), claiming the doubles point. No. 68 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres made quick work of Gia Cohen/Maddie Bemisderfer on court 2 (6-1), opening the door for A&M. The Bulldogs answered back leveling the score with a win on court 3. Seniors No. 20 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing rose to the occasion on court 1, delivering a 6-4 victory over Emma Antonaki/Dharani Niroshan. In addition to clinching the double’s point, Goldsmith tied the program’s record for career doubles wins with 117.

Heading into singles, the Maroon & White continued to dominate. No. 111 Goldsmith defeated Alex Mikhailuk (6-2, 6-2) on court 4 to double the lead. No. 50 Kupres extended the advantage, as she bested Niroshan (6-3, 6-1) on court 3. No. 101 Gianna Pielet clinched the match on court 6, as she took down Emily Surcey (6-2, 6-1). Playing out singles, Jeanette Mireles added to the tally with a win on court 5 over Maria Rizzolo (6-4, 6-2). Joining the party was No. 77 Ewing, as she won the battle on court 2 with Cohen (6-3, 6-4). Rounding out the match was No. 2 Stoiana, as she outlasted Antonaki on court 1 (6-2, 7-5), giving A&M its 11th sweep of the season.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on the senior class…

“What an amazing day for our three seniors, and we got to send them out with a 7-0 victory. It is crazy to think that we are losing three All-Americans who have done amazing things for our program, we are so proud of them.”

PLAYER’S QUOTES

Carson Branstine on her time at Texas A&M…

“I wish I could have more time at A&M, but every moment here has been such a blessing and being a part of this great group of girls and coaches has meant the world to me. The support on and off the court has been truly incredible and I wouldn’t change a thing about my college experience here.”

Salma Ewing on her experience at A&M…

“This experience has been the best 3-4 months of my life. These girls are so supporting and loving, it has been super fun competing with all of them at a higher level. I think that this team has a lot to offer and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Jayci Goldsmith on what the program means to her…

“It has been such an amazing five years here and has felt like home. I have never met a greater group of teammates and staff, I am so grateful for the memories here and will cherish every second I have left.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies conclude their regular season slate on the road for a pair of matches, the first in Lexington, Kentucky as they take on the No. 49 Wildcats Friday, April 14, at the Boone Tennis Complex, with a start time of 11 a.m. The Maroon & White conclude conference play against No. 35 Vanderbilt, Sunday, April 16, in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Currey Tennis Center, with first serve set for 11 a.m.

MATCH RESULTS

Singles Results

No. 2 Mary Stoiana (17-1) Def. No. 104 Emma Antonaki (6-2, 7-5)

No. 77 Salma Ewing (12-7) Def. Gia Cohen (6-3, 6-4)

No. 50 Mia Kupres (18-1) Def. Dharani Niroshan (6-3, 6-1)

No. 111 Jayci Goldsmith (16-3) Def. Alex Mikhailuk (6-2, 6-2)

Jeanette Mireles (11-2) Def. Maria Rizzolo (6-4, 6-2)

No. 101 Gianna Pielet (5-0) Def. Emily Surcey (6-2, 6-1)

Doubles Results

No. 20 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing (18-4) Def. Emma Antonaki/ Dharani Niroshan (6-4)

No. 68 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres (5-0) Def. Gia Cohen/Maddie Bemisderfer (6-1)

Alex Mikhailuk/Sydney Hrehor Def. Daria Smetannikov/Jeanette Mireles (0-1) (6-3)

MATCH STATS

Mia Kupres leads the team and conference with 18 dual match singles wins.

Kupres leads the Aggies in singles winning percentage .947 (Min. 10 dual matches played).

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .950.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 18 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, court 1 holds the highest winning percentage at .895.

The Aggies boast a .941 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

The Maroon & White boast a 17-1 record in ranked doubles matches.

NOTABLE STREAKS

A&M is currently on a 15-match win streak.

The Aggies are on a 27-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

The Maroon & White have won 51 consecutive matches when playing outdoors.

Mary Stoiana is on a 12-match winning streak, which leads the team.

Stoiana is undefeated in dual match doubles matches among two pairs, 14-0.

TEAM NOTES

A&M has only allowed 20 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on court 3 this season.

The Aggies have won 16 ranked matches this season, nine of those have been the top-25.

A&M has lost only three doubles points through 22 dual matches.

The Maroon & White have swept 11 opponents this season.

Jayci Goldsmith has tied the program’s record for career doubles wins with 117.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts seven singles players and four doubles pairs in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 2 Mary Stoiana, No. 50 Mia Kupres, No. 55 Carson Branstine, No. 77 Salma Ewing, No. 101 Gianna Pielet, No. 111 Jayci Goldsmith and No. 117 Daria Smetannikov.

Ranked in doubles: No. 3 Stoiana/Branstine, No. 20 Goldsmith/Stoiana, No. 62 Salma Ewing/Goldsmith and No. 68 Stoiana/Kupres.

AWARDS

Mary Stoiana has been awarded SEC Player of the Week honors five times this season: Feb. 1, March 1, March 8, March 29 and April 5.

Mia Kupres was awarded SEC Freshman of the Week honors five times this season: Feb. 15, March 1, March 15, March 22 and April 5.

