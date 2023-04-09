‘Love your neighbor’: Church raises $520K to erase community’s medical bills

A Nebraska church wrapped up a campaign on Easter Sunday to raise money to help its community...
A Nebraska church wrapped up a campaign on Easter Sunday to raise money to help its community with medical bills.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska church has raised more than $520,000 to pay off the medical bills of residents in its neighborhood, ending the 14-month-campaign on Easter Sunday.

An estimated 10,000 people contributed to the First-Plymouth Congregational Church effort, The Lincoln Journal Star reports.

“In my mind, it was a straight-on spiritual thing, you know, Jesus says, ‘love your neighbor,’” the Rev. Jim Keck said. “What erupted was just generosity.”

The effort came about after the Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas took on outreach efforts at the Lincoln church, starting something called justNeighbors. The ministry centered around community connection, helping neighbors with laundry, filling their gas tanks and providing health care to those without insurance.

He and Keck then set their sights on medical bills. By acquiring debt profiles anonymously through collection agencies, Huertas had determined how to absolve Lincolnites’ medical debt without incurring a tax burden on those receiving the aid.

The money raised ultimately helped 500 households in the Near South neighborhood. Along with the fundraising, there also were panel discussions on the economics of health care.

Huertas and Keck have decided that their next venture will be confronting an ongoing mental health crisis.

“We want to be that person that shines a light on it,” Huertas said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested following the warrant execution for drugs and firearms.
Three arrested after Bryan police recover drugs, guns from residence
A constitutional rights lawyer has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Brazos County Jail...
Federal lawsuit filed against Brazos County Jail in assault case
St. Joseph Health confirms layoffs as it cuts cost
Make plans now to see the total solar eclipse in Texas.
One Year from Saturday: The Great American Eclipse
The story of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ will be on display at Our Saviour’s Lutheran...
Drive-Thru Easter demonstration taking place at College Station Church

Latest News

Three people are dead, including a child, in a reported domestic incident in Orlando.
Police kill suspect, 3 victims die in Florida home shooting
Police say officers were responding to a domestic incident that quickly became a fatal shooting.
RAW: Police break down events leading to fatal shooting
Three people are dead, including a child, in a reported domestic incident in Orlando.
4 killed, including a child, in deadly Orlando shooting
A 10-year-old girl in Ohio has written a bucket list after she was diagnosed with a terminal...
10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis