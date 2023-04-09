No. 19 Texas A&M Run-Rule Mississippi State, 9-1

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 19 Texas A&M softball team run-ruled Mississippi State, 9-1, in six innings in the series opener Saturday night at Davis Diamond.

A four-run sixth inning put the Bulldogs to sleep early as Trinity Cannon’s sac fly scored Koko Wooley for the walk-off win. It marks the second run-rule walk-off of the season for Cannon and third for the team.

Back-to-back singles from Bre Warren and Allie Enright started the inning with runners on the corner before Amari Harper lined a 2-RBI single to left center to bring the pair home. Koko Wooley singled to score Harper making it 8-1, before Cannon called game.

Emily Leavitt earned the win (8-4) after allowing only one run on two hits and striking out two in 4.2 innings of work. Shaylee Ackerman earned her third save of the season in 1.1 innings and allowing only one hit, while striking out two.

Texas A&M (23-13, 6-7 SEC) got on the board first with two runs on one hit and one error in the opening frame. The Aggies capitalized on another Bulldog error extending the lead to 3-0 in the third.

Mississippi State (23-14, 3-6 SEC) chipped away at the deficit in the fifth after two miscues from the Texas A&M defense making it 3-1. A&M answered back with two runs of their own in the bottom half, before putting the nail in the coffin in the sixth.

UP NEXT

Game two of the three-game series continues Sunday at 2 p.m.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Keely Williams – 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 BB

Julia Cottrill – 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R

Aiyana Coleman – 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2B, SF

Emily Leavitt – 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Keely Williams singled through the left side and scored after back-to-back fielder’s choices from Koko Wooley and Trinity Cannon. Aiyana Coleman scored Cannon via the sac fly. TAMU 2, MSU 0

B3 | Wooley reached on a fielder’s choice. After stealing third, Julia Cottrill brought her home with an RBI single through the left side. TAMU 3, MSU 0

T5 | Macy Graf led the inning off with a single through the right side. After advancing to second on a wild pitch, Nadia Barbary reached on an error by shortstop Koko Wooley, then moved to second after a throwing error on centerfielder Allie Enright. Graf scored from second. TAMU 3, MSU 1

B5 | Keely Williams singled to right field, then advanced to second on a passed ball to start the Aggies off in the bottom of the fifth. She moved to third on a Koko Wooley fly out. Julia Cottrill brought her home with an RBI single to the pitcher. Aiyana Coleman extends the Aggies lead with an RBI double to right center, scoring Cottrill. TAMU 5, MSU 1

B6 | Bre Warren and Allie Enright hit singled and scored after Amari Harper singled to left center. Koko Wooley singled to score harper and later scored via the sac fly courtesy of Trinity Cannon. TAMU 9, MSU 1

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head coach Trisha Ford

On Trinity Cannon’s and Julia Cottrill’s at-bats…

“Trinity has been on fire for us and had a little bump in the road tonight, but comes up big in her last at bat and gets us the sacrifice fly, but Julia did a great job of refocusing and getting that run in. That was huge for us. There have been plenty of times when Trinity has helped Julia. Those two really work well together.”

Junior catcher Julia Cottrill

On the fast start…

“Our mindset was to come out and play our game. We got a little complacent for a couple of innings, but we were able to finish the game strong.”

Freshman outfielder Keely Williams

On what was working offensively…

“All of my at-bats, except for my last one was a lead off. My job was just to get on base and score a run.”

Postgame interviews are available on 12thman.com/pressconference.

