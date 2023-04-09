One Year from Saturday: The Great American Eclipse

Make plans now to see the total solar eclipse in Texas.
Make plans now to see the total solar eclipse in Texas.(KBTX Weather)
By Drew Davis
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One year from Saturday, Texas will experience a total solar eclipse. On April 8th, 2024, a total solar eclipse will move through Austin, Waco, Dallas, and many more cities across the United States.

Travelers across the world are already preparing to travel to the United States to view the total eclipse. Hotels across Texas in the path of totality are already sold out over a year in advance. Eclipse “chasers” are hoping for a clear, sunny day to view the celestial event. Texas, climatologically, has the least chance to see clouds during April when compared to the other regions in the path of totality.

Make plans now to see this total solar eclipse. Ask off from work as soon as possible. Your coworkers will probably do the same. The next total solar eclipse to impact the United States occurs on August 12th, 2045.

