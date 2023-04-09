One Year from Saturday: The Great American Eclipse

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One year from Saturday, Texas will experience a total solar eclipse. On April 8th, 2024, a total solar eclipse will move through Austin, Waco, Dallas, and many more cities across the United States.

Travelers across the world are already preparing to travel to the United States to view the total eclipse. Hotels across Texas in the path of totality are already sold out over a year in advance. Eclipse “chasers” are hoping for a clear, sunny day to view the celestial event. Texas, climatologically, has the least chance to see clouds during April when compared to the other regions in the path of totality.

366 days from today a total solar eclipse will move from southwest to northeast across the Contiguous U.S. This map show the climatological (historical) cloud coverage for April 8th during the middle of the day. [This is not a forecast.] ☀️ pic.twitter.com/y4a65ZDCx9 — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) April 8, 2023

Make plans now to see this total solar eclipse. Ask off from work as soon as possible. Your coworkers will probably do the same. The next total solar eclipse to impact the United States occurs on August 12th, 2045.

