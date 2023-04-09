Three juveniles injured in shooting incident near Wixon Valley

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in an area near Andert Road and State Highway 21.
The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that left three people...
The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that left three people injured Saturday night.(WBNG)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirms three juveniles were injured Saturday night in a shooting incident near Wixon Valley.

It happened around 10 p.m. in an area near Andert Road and State Highway 21.

A specific location of where the shooting occurred was not shared in a news release by the sheriff’s office.

The victims, whose ages were not released, each suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested and there is no suspect description.

A motive is unclear but deputies said this was not a random event.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to come forward and assist with the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at (979)-361-4900, or if you would like to remain anonymous please contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979)-775-8477.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested following the warrant execution for drugs and firearms.
Three arrested after Bryan police recover drugs, guns from residence
St. Joseph Health confirms layoffs as it cuts cost
A constitutional rights lawyer has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Brazos County Jail...
Federal lawsuit filed against Brazos County Jail in assault case
The story of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ will be on display at Our Saviour’s Lutheran...
Drive-Thru Easter demonstration taking place at College Station Church
Make plans now to see the total solar eclipse in Texas.
One Year from Saturday: The Great American Eclipse

Latest News

Make plans now to see the total solar eclipse in Texas.
One Year from Saturday: The Great American Eclipse
Most areas received at least 2.5" with most seeing more.
Rainfall Update: Three soggy days have come to an end
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 4/8
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 4/8
Very small chance for showers in the morning.
Easter Sunday Forecast: Soggy Easter egg hunts