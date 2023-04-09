Women’s 4x400m Blazes SEC Leading Time on Day Two of Trojan Invitational

LOS ANGELES – The women’s 4x400m clocked a season best and the SEC leading time, as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams wrapped up competition at the Trojan Invitational at Allyson Felix Field on Saturday.

The team composed of Kennedy Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Sanu Jallow and Jermaisha Arnold registered a time of 3:26.58, taking the victory and setting a new season best. Kennedy Wade and Tierra Robinson-Jones got the Aggies off to a hot start, bringing the team through the halfway point in 1:44.20. Jallow received the baton in front and passed off to Arnold with the lead after a 51.68 split. Arnold showed her world leading strength, splitting 50.71 to hold the lead and give the Aggies a victory over USC’s time of 3:26.96. Along with being a season best, the quartet’s time is the ninth-best performance in school history and registers as the No. 2 time in the nation, as well as the top time in the SEC.

Sam Whitmarsh made his season debut, winning the men’s 800m with a strong showing in 1:48.72. Receiving heart surgery in June, then getting a stress fracture in his foot, the sophomore had not run since the SEC 800m final in May, where he claimed the silver medal in a breakthrough race. Now back on track, literally, Whitmarsh’s time is the No. 3 mark in the SEC this year. His personal best of 1:46.09 ranks him among the best in the nation.

In the women’s 100m, the duo of Semira Killebrew and Camryn Dickson both clocked 11.27 to finish third and fourth, respectively. Killebrew moves to the No. 9 spot on the all-time Texas A&M performer list, while her time is 12th in the nation and No. 6 in the SEC. Dickson becomes the 10th-best performer in school history and ranks 13th in the NCAA and seventh in the conference.

Cooper Cawthra stormed to the lead at the sound of the starter’s gun in the men’s 1500m and held his ground, claiming the victory in a time of 3:45.52. The mark is Cawthra’s third-best time ever and ranks seventh in the SEC this year.

Running his first open race in an Aggie uniform, Bryce McCray clocked 51.54 to take the 400m hurdles victory. His mark is the eighth-best time in the SEC this year.

The Aggie women claimed three victories in field events, led by Maci Irons in the shot put. Irons won with a mark of 48-11.75/14.93m, the third-best throw of her life, and her fourth consecutive toss over the 48-foot mark this season. Following Irons, Heather Abadie took the win in the pole vault, clearing 13-7.75/4.16m. The school record holder topped the competition to earn her third-straight victory. Finally, Lianna Davidson won the javelin competition with a mark of 184-6/56.24m, missing her personal best from last week by just under three feet. Davidson has eclipsed the 56-meter mark the past two weeks, as she became the No. 2 performer in school history at the Florida Relays with a mark of 57.09m.

Overall, the Aggies set 10 personal bests and had 18 event winners across the board.

Next Up

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams return to the Golden State to compete at the Mt. SAC Relays at Hilmer Lodge Stadium from April 12-15.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.