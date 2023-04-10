Aggie Football spends Easter giving back

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Around 10 Texas A&M football players spent their Easter morning serving brunch for those at Twin City Mission homeless shelter in Bryan on Sunday morning.

During the voluntary appearance, players served chicken and waffles and orange juice at the local homeless shelter while others sat and conversed with Twin City Mission clients in the cafeteria.

Aggie football players have partnered to volunteer at Twin City Mission for years. About two weeks ago, the entire team bussed over for a service project as part of The Big Event in place of a spring practice.

