Aggie Sam Bennett finishes as Low Am at Masters

Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States lifts the Low Amateur Silver Cup during the Green...
Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States lifts the Low Amateur Silver Cup during the Green Jacket ceremony following the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 9, 2023.(Logan Whitton)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Georgia (KBTX) - Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett won the Low Amateur Silver Cup at the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The Madisonville product finished -2 tied for 16th place after all 72 holes. He was the only Amateur to make the cut on Saturday and Sunday. Bennett became the first amateur to finish in the top 20 at the Masters since 2005.

Bennett posted a 74 in the final round after wrapping up a 76 in round three Sunday morning. The Aggie had a hot start to the Masters, with two rounds of 68 with only one bogey in the first two days.

“I didn’t play how I wanted to this weekend, but this experience playing the weekend at Augusta is definitely going to help me be the golfer I want to be,” Bennett said.

John Rahm won the Masters (his first Masters championship) at -12.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were arrested following the warrant execution for drugs and firearms.
Three arrested after Bryan police recover drugs, guns from residence
The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that left three people...
Three juveniles injured in shooting incident near Wixon Valley
Make plans now to see the total solar eclipse in Texas.
One Year from Saturday: The Great American Eclipse
A constitutional rights lawyer has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Brazos County Jail...
Federal lawsuit filed against Brazos County Jail in assault case
St. Joseph Health confirms layoffs as it cuts cost

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
No. 21 A&M Drops Road Battle with No. 29 Rebels
Cottrill’s Solo Blast Lifts No. 19 Texas A&M Past Mississippi State, 2-1
Goldsmith Ties Program Career Doubles Wins Record in Senior Day Sweep
Women’s 4x400m Blazes SEC Leading Time on Day Two of Trojan Invitational