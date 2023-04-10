Aggie Sam Bennett finishes as Low Am at Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia (KBTX) - Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett won the Low Amateur Silver Cup at the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The Madisonville product finished -2 tied for 16th place after all 72 holes. He was the only Amateur to make the cut on Saturday and Sunday. Bennett became the first amateur to finish in the top 20 at the Masters since 2005.

Bennett posted a 74 in the final round after wrapping up a 76 in round three Sunday morning. The Aggie had a hot start to the Masters, with two rounds of 68 with only one bogey in the first two days.

“I didn’t play how I wanted to this weekend, but this experience playing the weekend at Augusta is definitely going to help me be the golfer I want to be,” Bennett said.

John Rahm won the Masters (his first Masters championship) at -12.

