AI technology raises concerns among parents, teachers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ChatGPT has the power to write a paper or essay in the matter of seconds. The tool is taking the tech world by storm, but the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has raised some concerns among parents and teachers. A new survey found four out of five parents feel there should be stronger safeguards against kids cheating. One company is releasing new technology to detect these forms of potential misconduct to tell us more.

Turnitin is a company that develops software to detect ChatGPT and other AI technology writing to help prevent plagiarism in schools and the workplace.

These new resources can be tempting for anyone, especially students, to use to help lighten their load.

“You can give it a prompt such as ‘write a three page essay about Moby Dick’ and it will generate the entire thing for you almost instantaneously,” said Zach Bennett, Turnitin distinguished machine learning scientist.

This technology, while an available tool, can get students into trouble if they abuse the limits. Teachers have seen students turn in work that they put no real effort into.

“Teachers and academic institutions make that determination if using AI for your school work was it permitted or sanctioned or part of the assignment? Then it really is no different than contract cheating or having somebody else take your exam. But, we remember it’s important to know that detecting AI is just the start of a conversation,” said Annie Chechitelli, Turnitin Chief Product Officer.

Turnitit is working with teachers to help them detect AI writing in their classrooms, but also to help them have meaningful conversations with their students about the technology.

“We spent a lot of time in the past three months, talking to educators about this, and they’re very much in the learning process of trying to understand how it’s being used and if it’s being used and then charting a path forward. So they’ve asked us for transparency, quite honestly, some simple measures to let them know where and how we detect uses of AI within student writing and so we provide basically a line by line report. We highlight where we believe that AI was used to generate the writing, and we tally up a percentage of the total document that might be written by AI so that they can then take that and use it as information in their assessment process,” said Bennett.

They say it’s important for parents to speak with their kids about AI writing and its appropriate use.

“I have three teenagers myself and I made sure to talk about it very early with them around the use of it and how often they’re using it, but also the pitfalls,” said Chechitelli. “To warn them that ChatGPT sometimes makes up facts, doesn’t always have references, and these are things that are important as well as the drawback or the detriment of not going through the writing process themselves, of that really damaging their ability to develop their own skills, their critical thinking skills, their argumentative skills, their evidence skills.”

