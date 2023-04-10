Haas named to Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List

CARY, North Carolina -- Texas A&M shortstop Hunter Haas has been named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, per a release from USA Baseball. The Golden Spikes Award is given out at the end of each season to the top amateur baseball player in the country.

The midseason watch list features 45 of the nation’s best athletes from both the college and high school levels.

Haas is one of 24 players to have played his way onto the list since the announcement of the Preseason Watch List on February 10 and is one of 16 SEC players to be recognized.

The Golden Spikes Advisory Board will continue to maintain a rolling list of athletes throughout the season, allowing players to play themselves into consideration for the award before the announcement of the semifinalists on May 22.

Haas has been a mainstay at shortstop in his first season with the Aggies after transferring from Arizona State, starting all 32 games this year. He leads the team with a .383 batting average and a .477 on-base percentage. He is also fielding at a .983 clip with 31 of 32 games being error free.

For the year he is slugging .563 with four home runs, a triple and nine doubles to go with 20 RBI. He has walked 23 times and punched out only 13 instances. His 49 total hits ranks tied for fifth in the SEC. Semifinalists will be announced and fan voting will begin on May 22 and continue to June 5. The finalists will then be announced on June 7 and fan voting for that round will continue to June 21.

The winner of the Golden Spikes Award will be announced on June 25.

