Athletes and volunteers prepare for this weekend’s A6 Special Olympics Spring Games

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Athletes will come together this weekend for this year’s A6 Special Olympics Spring Games.

Contestants will be able to participate in events like track and field, tennis, and cycling.

It begins at College Station High School on Friday evening with long distance track races and relays and continues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday with additional events.

Hundreds of volunteers make the Spring Games possible, and there are still volunteer positions open.

People are encouraged to get involved either as a volunteer or by cheering the athletes on as a spectator.

