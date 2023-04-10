Be Remarkable: Marilyn Moore is helping to give first responders an extra layer of protection

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local community members are gearing up for the upcoming Operation Safe Shield fundraiser, which aims to raise money to protect law enforcement officers. This event, which will take place at the Brazos County Expo on Thursday, has been spearheaded by the organization Backing the Badge BCS, founded by several individuals including Marilyn Moore, this week’s recipient of the Be Remarkable award.

As a founding member of Backing the Badge BCS, Marilyn has been instrumental in organizing events that support and show appreciation for Brazos Valley first responders. One such event is the annual BBQ benefit, where volunteers serve meals to law enforcement, firefighters, and paramedics. Last year, the group traveled to McAllen to cook for troopers and National Guard soldiers at the border.

In addition to her work with Backing the Badge BCS, Marilyn is also a key member of Operation Safe Shield, a non-profit organization that aims to outfit as many patrol cars as possible with bullet-resistant windshields. This important work is aimed at providing an extra layer of protection for law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day.

“There have just been too many senseless shootings and I was shocked myself when I found out our police cars aren’t equipped with that protection,” said Moore.

Despite the demands of her full-time job, Marilyn has been able to balance her commitments to these important organizations. Dr. Clifford Dorn, another founder of Backing the Badge, says that Marilyn’s ability to juggle so many responsibilities makes her the perfect recipient of the Be Remarkable award.

“If it’s something that’s a good idea in the community, she’s always the first one to jump in, says let’s do it. She’s the kind of person we need in our community. One who is willing to put their time forward, it’s a lot of work to put these on these events,” said Dorn.

With the upcoming Operation Safe Shield fundraiser, Marilyn and her fellow organizers are hoping to raise a significant amount of money to support their work in protecting law enforcement officers. The community is encouraged to attend and show their support for this important cause.

There will be a fundraiser benefit on April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan and tickets are still available. To purchase tickets or become a sponsor of the fundraiser visit their website here.

