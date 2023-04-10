Crockett man arrested in Houston County shooting

CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - A 71-year-old Crockett man was arrested for a shooting Monday morning.

James Williams was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The shooting happened in Crockett on the 100 block of Sallas Street.

Crockett police arrived around 9:40 a.m. to find a victim had been shot in the face. The victim was able to identify the shooter and his last known location, according to police.

Police found Williams at a nearby apartment and he admitted to shooting the victim at least twice.

A motive has not been shared.

