Elder Aid shows their dedication to eldery independent living

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Carol Jones, Executive Director with Elder Aid, is inviting everyone to check out the good work Elder Aid is doing with the help of the community.

The non-profit organization provides functional homes and duplexes to low-income elderly community members in the Brazos Valley.

Jones says, “our mission is to ensure that the elderly in the Brazos Valley remain independent in the community for as long as possible.”

Funding for these units comes from HOME funds from the City of Bryan and the City of College Station. These funds are used to build or rehabilitate homes.

On April 12th, Elder Aid is hosting an open house showcasing a home built for low-income elderly at 1308 Peale Street in Bryan.

The showing and ribbon cutting will be on Saturday, festivities start at 10 a.m. and end at 12 p.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering or making a donation is asked to visit the Elder Aid website.

