Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Check out this hot home on the market!

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this lovely 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home located just around the corner from Tanglewood Park in Bryan.

On the inside, the home boasts a spacious dining room, a light and airy living room, and laminate and tile floors throughout.

the kitchen features a gas cooktop, a built-in oven, and an eating bar, making it easy to whip up delicious meals to share with family and guests.

All three bedrooms are well-appointed and offer plenty of space for comfortable living.

Ruffino says whether you’re looking to enjoy a relaxing dip in the pool or host a fun-filled evening by the fire pit, this home is a great spot to do so.

“It’s right in the center of town and it’s just lovely,” she said.

With its unbeatable location and great amenities, this property is a must-see for anyone in search of comfortable, convenient, and stylish living.

For more information about buying or selling a home, contact Cherry Ruffino here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.