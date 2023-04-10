Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Check out this hot home on the market!

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this lovely 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home located just around the corner from Tanglewood Park in Bryan.

On the inside, the home boasts a spacious dining room, a light and airy living room, and laminate and tile floors throughout.

the kitchen features a gas cooktop, a built-in oven, and an eating bar, making it easy to whip up delicious meals to share with family and guests.

All three bedrooms are well-appointed and offer plenty of space for comfortable living.

Ruffino says whether you’re looking to enjoy a relaxing dip in the pool or host a fun-filled evening by the fire pit, this home is a great spot to do so.

“It’s right in the center of town and it’s just lovely,” she said.

With its unbeatable location and great amenities, this property is a must-see for anyone in search of comfortable, convenient, and stylish living.

For more information about buying or selling a home, contact Cherry Ruffino here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that left three people...
Three juveniles injured in shooting incident near Wixon Valley
Make plans now to see the total solar eclipse in Texas.
One Year from Saturday: The Great American Eclipse
Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States lifts the Low Amateur Silver Cup during the Green...
Aggie Sam Bennett finishes as Low Am at Masters
Helicopter dropping eggs over field outside First Baptist Bryan.
Annual Great Egg Drop brings joy and unity to Bryan community on Easter Sunday
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

Carol Jones, executive director with Elder Aid, is inviting the community to check out the good...
Elder Aid shows their dedication to eldery independent living
Taste of Aggieland showcases local restaurants from across the Brazos Valley as they provide...
Taste the best foods Aggieland has to offer
Big Brothers Big Sisters
A Night of Magic gives back to Brazos Valley children
The Student Veterans of America at Texas A&M chapter is an officially recognized chapter of...
Student Veterans of America to host first ‘Family Day’