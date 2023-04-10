LaViolette named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M freshman outfielder Jace LaViolette has been named the SEC’s Freshman of the Week, per a release from league officials on Monday afternoon.

LaViolette led all SEC players with 10 RBI last week and helped lead the Aggies to a series win at Auburn. He homered in a two-hit game to open the series against Auburn, then blasted a pair of homers in Game 2, his second multi-homer game of the season.

LaViolette closed out the series by drawing three free passes and hitting a single in a series-clinching win, twice walking with the bases loaded to bring in RBI. He also had a two-run double and scored twice in a midweek win over Texas State on Tuesday.

It is the first such honor for LaViolette and the first for any Aggie this season. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games with 20 RBI in that stretch. He leads the Aggies with eight home runs and 34 RBI for the year.

Other honors from the league included SEC Player of the Week Ethan Petry of South Carolina and Georgia’s Liam Sullivan as Pitcher of the Week.

