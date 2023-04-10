A Night of Magic gives back to Brazos Valley children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Later this month you have an opportunity to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley continue to do their amazing work.

A Night of Magic will take place on April 22 at the Legends Event Center in Bryan. The fundraising event will include a cocktail hour, dinner, drinks, live auction, silent auction, and even a magic show.

Amea Thompson with Big Brothers Big Sisters says events like this happen just for the kids and volunteers.

“We currently have kids around 30 kids on our waitlist and 200 active,” Thompson said. “This event will continue to help us with our programming and our activities.”

Head over to their website to purchase tickets, sponsor a table, or learn more about the different ways to help.

If you are unable to attend the event you can always donate and volunteer!

