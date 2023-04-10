No. 21 A&M Drops Road Battle with No. 29 Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 21 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped a road battle with No. 29 Ole Miss (4-3) Sunday at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center.

Ole Miss (16-6, 6-4 SEC) started the match aggressive, as it narrowly claimed the doubles point. The Aggies (14-9, 6-4 SEC) were first off the mark, as No. 40 Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand bested No. 90 Simon Junk/John Hallquist Lithén on court 1 (6-3). The Rebels answered as they took court 3. The point was decided by a nail-biting tiebreaker on court 2, as Ole Miss’ Lukas Engelhardt/Isac Stromberg just held on to secure the win over Taylor/Rollins (7-6(4)).

The Maroon & White were in need of a response and did just that, as they claimed three straight points to open singles. Giulio Perego knotted the score, as he dominated Lukas Engelhardt on court 4 (6-2, 6-1). Guido Marson also claimed a straight-set win on court 4, as he bested Noah Schlagenhauf (6-1, 6-1). No. 110 Hilderbrand concluded the Aggie run, as he outlasted Isac Stromberg on court 6 (3-6, 6-2, 6-2), as A&M led, 3-1. Ole Miss regained its rhythm and secured victories on courts 1-3, clinching the match, 4-3.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Steve Denton on today’s match…

“That was a tough one today. I thought the doubles was key when we didn’t win the tiebreaker on court 2. We had some opportunities in singles, but didn’t convert on a couple of courts coming up just short. Margins are razor thin in this conference, especially on the road, and In the end they played the big points better than we did. I’m proud of the way we competed today, now it’s time to reset and get ready for a pair of matches on Friday in front of the 12th Man.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the Mitchell Tennis Center to host a pair of doubleheaders. The first will be played Friday, April 14, versus Prairie View A&M and No. 5 South Carolina, with start times of 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. They conclude the weekend with Senior Day, April 16, as A&M faces No. 17 Auburn and Incarnate Word, with first serves set for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

MATCH STATS

Singles Matches

No. 60 Nikola Slavic Def. No. 41 Noah Schachter (6-3, 3-6, 6-3)

John Hallquist Lithén Def. No. 62 Raphael Perot (6-3, 7-6(2))

Simon Junk Def. No. 121 Pierce Rollins (3-6, 6-2, 6-4)

Giulio Perego Def. Lukas Engelhardt (6-2, 6-1)

Guido Marson Def. Noah Schlagenhauf (6-1, 6-1)

No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand Def. Isac Stromberg (3-6, 6-2, 6-2)

Doubles Matches

No. 40 Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand Def. No. 90 Simon Junk/John Hallquist Lithén (6-3)

Lukas Engelhardt/Isac Stromberg Def. Taylor/Rollins (7-6(4))

Nikola Slavic/Noah Schlagenhauf Def. JC Roddick/Giulio Perego (6-2)

Raphael Perot has tallied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 14.

Noah Schachter paces A&M with six ranked wins in dual matches this season.

Rahul Dhokia holds a perfect 4-0 record in dual match singles play.

Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 13 dual match doubles wins.

TEAM NOTES

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).

Noah Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

The Maroon & White have won nine ranked matches this season, three of those have been the top-25.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts four singles players and a doubles pair in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 41 Noah Schachter, No. 62 Raphael Perot, No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand and No. 121 Pierce Rollins.

Ranked in doubles: No. 40 Schachter/Hilderbrand.

