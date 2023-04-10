Scotty’s House shares tips on parenting teens who are dating

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, and all month Scotty’s House is sharing parenting tips with us.

As children grow into young adults, they begin exploring dating relationships, which can be an overwhelming transition for parents.

Scotty’s House Director of Clinical Services Alison Pourteau says it’s important to talk to your teenager about appropriate dating relationship boundaries.

Reports show 18-24-year-olds are the highest at risk for intimate partner violence, but experts are seeing unhealthy relationships start in high school and even junior high.

“One in 12 teenagers report they have already been physically or sexually abused by their partner,” Pourteau said.

She encourages parents not to demean the person their child is dating because it makes kids want to rebel and be with that person even more.

Instead say, “This is what you deserve, this is how you should be treated,” according to Pourteau.

For more tips on talking to teenagers about setting healthy dating relationships, call 979-703-8813 or go to scottyshouse.org.

