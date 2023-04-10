Student Veterans of America to host first ‘Family Day’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The first Family Day will kick off this month, being hosted by A&M’s chapter of Student Veterans of America.

The SVA Family Day will be held on April 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the American Pavilion at Veterans Park in College Station. It will be open to all student veterans and first responders.

SVA President, Cory Griswold, says this event is meant to show those veterans and first responders that the community really cares about what is going on.

The organization assists student veterans to make sure they are ready for civilian life.

Griswold says, ”we do it because we’re always worrying about our veterans’ mental health and their well-being. We’re also trying to engage with the community.”

Participating guests can enjoy food, games, prizes, and a strength based presentation presented by the Travis Manion Mentors.

Admission is free, but attendees are being asked to bring non-perishable food and toiletries to donate. All donated items will be used to stock the Veteran’s pantry.

To find the SVA’s full calendar of events, visit their website here.

