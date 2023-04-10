Taste the best foods Aggieland has to offer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another Broken Egg is one of 35 local restaurants participating in the 2023 Taste of Aggieland.

Hosted by the BCS Chamber of Commerce, Taste of Aggieland showcases local restaurants from across the Brazos Valley as they provide attendees bite-sized samples of menu items.

Another Broken Egg Co-Owner, Tap Bentz, says this event is a great partnership between the Chamber of Commerce and the Restaurant Association.

“It’s a great event if you want to network and have a good time. It’s just a lot of fun,” he said.

Bentz says his favorite part of the event is the cooking competition between Bryan and College Station High School.

“Honestly, what’s amazing is their finished dishes. They could be served at any restaurant here in town,” he said.

The event is happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at the Brazos County Expo.

You can purchase your tickets for the event here. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Brazos Valley Restaurant Association to promote the growth of locally-owned restaurants in our community.

