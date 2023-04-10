Three-Peat for Aggie Dance Team at Nationals

ORLANDO, Fla. – Texas A&M’s Aggie Dance Team made it a “three-peat” with its third-straight national championship in the Div. IA Team Performance competition at The College Classic last weekend at the Orange County Convention Center.

The Aggies, led by fifth-year head coach Amy Liefer, finished with a score of 91.46 to hold off runner-up Baylor, which totaled 89.32 points.

“We are the National Champions and I could not be more proud of the Aggie Dance Team,” Liefer said. “The heart and soul that this incredible team put into the preparation of their routines and the six amazing performances they had shows in the outcomes we received!! Congratulations to all of the teams who competed this weekend and made the weekend an incredible experience. This has been such an incredible year together and a team that is paving the way for this program to have great success as a competitive D1A dance team for many years to come.”

Texas A&M was edged out by Arizona State in the Jazz competition with the ASU Dance Team scoring 93.64 points to the ADT’s 93.30. Rounding out the top five teams were Kansas State (90.94), Purdue (90.34) and Michigan State (88.04).

Additionally, the Aggie Dance Team was the Jazz Battle winner and received the “Wow Moment” Award.

“The Battle Cup is selection of the top routines in each category, and we were selected to perform both of our routines, which is an incredible honor,” Liefer added. “I’m proud of the team for being selected as the battle winner in jazz out of all the jazz performances for the entire weekend, even over (Jazz National Champion) Arizona State.”The ‘Wow Moment’ award is a recognition of the unique stunt we have in our Jazz routine that consists of one girl flying over another who is doing a trick in air while being lifted by some other girls! Big thanks to our team manager for doing the research to identify some amazing stunts to get us to the final selection, and the team for continuing to push to achieve this insane masterpiece in the middle of an extremely difficult routine!”

For more information on the competition, go to: www.thecollegeclassic.com.

About the Aggie Dance Team

Founded in 1990 as a student organization, the Aggie Dance Team transitioned into a Texas A&M Athletics support group during the 1995-1996 season. Since then, the Aggie Dance Team has transitioned into one of Aggieland’s brightest traditions. The Aggie Dance Team is a dance team that consists of talented dancers with extensive dance training. Their style of dance can consist of Pom, Jazz, Hip Hop and Contemporary. Member duties include participation in the flag entrance at all home football games, performing home volleyball and baseball games, all home men’s and women’s basketball games and traveling to post-season basketball tournaments, both SEC and NCAA. Outside of athletic events, the Aggie Dance Team performs at campus events, local schools, charitable organizations and other Bryan-College Station events.

