Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cheer Squad named 2023 NCA National Champions

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Cheer Squad went to Daytona Beach, Florida to compete in the 2023 NCA College Nationals.

These ladies are coming home as national champions with the highest score the program has received, 98.5393.

They won gold in Intermediate All-Girl Division 1A. There were 26 teams competing in their division.

Texas A&M Cheer Squad 2023 National Champions routine

The program has now achieved three national championships.

