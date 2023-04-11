Aggies Host Ragin’ Cajuns in Top-25 Showdown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 21 Texas A&M softball team continues its nine-game homestand with No. 25 Louisiana on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

The midweek matchup is set to air on the SEC Network+ with Matt Simon and special guest appearance Aggie legend Amanda Scarborough on the call. Fans can also listen on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

LOKO FOR KOKO

Shortstop Koko Wooley made her presence felt in a multitude of ways each game during the Texas A&M sweep of Mississippi State this past weekend. The sophomore totaled a .455 average at the dish going 5-for-11, while driving in three runs, scoring three runs and stealing two bases. The La Porte, Texas, native capped the series Monday night going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBI and one run. Wooley completed the series with a team high .727 slugging percentage.

A LIL GREEDY WITH HONORS

Following the series sweep of the Bulldogs, Texas A&M won SEC weekly honors in two of three categories as Wooley earned SEC Co-Player of the Week honors and Keely Williams garnered SEC Freshman of the Week recognition. Williams batted leadoff and played left field in all three starts Easter weekend. The Cibolo, Texas, native was .375 at the plate going 3-for-8, scoring three runs and recording three putouts. Williams also earned three walks and never struck out, finishing the series with a team high .545 on-base percentage. The pair of honors were career first for the Aggie duo and registers as the first time an Aggie duo claimed honors in the same week since Payton McBride (Freshman) and Samantha Show (Pitcher) did so on February 27, 2017.

HOME OF THE 12TH MAN

Texas A&M boasts a 106-42 (.716) record at Davis Diamond since it opened on April 27, 2018, and is 14-5 at home in 2023. Nearing the end of a nine-game homestand, the Maroon & White have posted a 6-2 mark, including winners in four of the last five.

LIGHTS OUT KENNEDY

Most recently, Emiley “Lefty” Kennedy has slammed the door shut coming out of the bullpen. Down 1-0 to Mississippi State, Lefty tossed 4.1 innings and struck out six batters, while allowing two hits and only one walk in the come from behind win. A day later, the hard thrower made her relief appearance in the fourth inning going 4.0 innings and striking out two, while allowing one hit and one walk to complete the Aggie sweep of Mississippi State.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.