Bryan High School BBQ team prepares for competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In certain areas of Bryan High School, the smell of BBQ could be smelt as its BBQ team, the Viking Pit Smokers practiced their culinary skills on Monday ahead of a competition on April 21.

The BBQ team cooked various types of meat such as chicken, a slab of ribs, pork chop, and skirt steak. Bryan ISD said this is the first time that the high school has had a BBQ competition team compete in the National High School BBQ Association. The team consists of five members: three seniors and two juniors.

The team said they’ve worked hard to make it to the competition and they’re perfecting their recipes as preparation.

“We did a Dutch oven desert, so we made a sopapilla cheesecake, and that came out really well,” Bryan Viking Pit Smoker team member Colin Tennell said. “It took weeks perfecting it and trying, it came out great.”

Tennell said he thinks the team has everything down.

“I think strongly that we’re going to do well in the competition,” Tennell said. “I hope we get first, if we get second that’s fine with me I think it’s going to be a great experience for everybody.”

Viking Pit Smoker Instructor Brad Dees said he came up with the idea to form the team a little over a year ago and asked the welding team to create the BBQ pit the team uses.

“Just kind of asked some students if there was any who were interested in joining the team and it grew from there,” Dees said.

When the team practices Dees said they treat it like they’re at competition.

“They have several hours throughout the day where they turn in each food item,” Dees said. “They kind of go through the timeline of the cook’s schedule and work through each meat like that. They experiment with different rubs, brines, marinades just kind of all putting it all together these last few practices.”

Dees said he’s mostly excited and confident about what dishes they have to offer.

“Just looking forward to getting there, doing the competition, seeing what it’s all about,” Dees said. “Hopefully we can get a place in this regional meet and make it to the state competition.”

