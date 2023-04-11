College Station High announces six athletes will compete at ‘the next level’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School Athletic Coordinator Stoney Pryor announced on Tuesday that six more Cougars would be competing at the next level in the fall.

Texas A&M University made a big splash by snagging three track athletes that will be running close to home.

Sprinter Elnita Green will stay close to home and run for the Aggies. She was the Class 5A bronze medalist in the girls’ 100 meters last year.

Cross Country specialist Madeline Jones is going to run for the Maroon and White too. Maddie placed 4th in both the milen and two mile last year at the State Track Meet.

Kylie McRaven is also Texas A&M bound. The distance runner will have a chance to be coached by her dad Wendell McRaven who is A&M’s head cross country coach.

Katelyn Lockett will run track at Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas. She is a member of the school record 4 X100 and 4 X 200 relay teams.

Soccer standout Jonathan Corado wraps things up. He is going to be a Cowboy. He’ll attend Connors State College, which is listed as a junior college in Warner, Oklahoma.

Ryan Stanford will also compete at Southwestern Assemblies of God University on the track team. He’s a three year letter winner and does hurdles for the Cougars.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.