The Cove becomes a members-only destination for Summer 2023

By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An adults-only water park in College Station has announced it will be closed to the public this summer and open only to those who have current memberships.

The Cove shared the announcement on its website and on social media.

The popular destination that’s been attracting sun-seekers from across the nation is now a private, members-only pool for The Barracks & The Harbor residents, their guests, and current membership holders.

The owner and CEO, Heath Phillips, shared on YouTube his desire to spend more time with his family as the reason for the changes.

“Since The Cove is now a private pool, not a club open to the public, the only way to access the venue is through membership. If you are not a member, you can access the venue as a guest of a member,” the company shared on its website.

Last year Phillips shared with KBTX more on the success of the company and what it envisioned for the future.

Earlier this year, The Cove was listed for sale on the real estate page LoopNet.com.

