Downtown Bryan Quiet Zone project could move forward Tuesday

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Those who live, work, or have been to downtown Bryan are no strangers to the loud noises coming from trains that frequently pass through the area, but the City of Bryan could move forward with their Downtown Quiet Zone project on Tuesday.

Phase I of the project started in August 2021, but it faced delays after the city struggled to receive permits from the railway. Plans for phase I include improving safety at 11 different railroad crossings. Medians, sidewalks, and signage in some areas have already been constructed. Tuesday’s meeting could potentially adopt a resolution that would allow the mayor to execute Union Pacific Railroad License Agreements which would cover three crossings at East 29th Street, East 24th Street, and Martin Luther King, Jr., Street.

While the city works on the projects the constant passing of trains has created headaches for some business owners in the area such as the LaSalle Hotel.

“We have a lot of people that come in from different states, countries, whatever and they’re not aware of the train, how much it affects their sleep, business people or anybody that comes in,” Denise VanZandt, operations manager at the LaSalle Hotel said.

It’s an issue that not only keeps the hotel guests awake at night, but it has also cut into their profits, VanZandt said.

“We’ve had to offer refunds, we’ve had to offer drinks and even free meals because we want to make sure our guests are well taken care of,” VanZandt said.

Across the street at 3rd on Main, owner Wade Beckman said the noise is ear-piercing for those walking around on First Friday or outside at venues.

“There are even places you can stand when it comes by, I mean you have to kind of cover your ears,” Beckman said.

Beckman, who has watched the progress of the project since the beginning said he thinks the biggest struggle in getting it completed comes from the railroads.

“It’s not something you can do overnight, so they started the process a long time ago and have success in moving forward with different phases of it,” Beckman said. “It’s kind of exciting to hear it’s going to come our way.”

VanZandt said it’s been a long wait, telling their guests the city is coming through for them with a quiet zone. It’s something they hope happens soon.

“We would love to have that because it would be better for our establishment, for our business, it will be better for the people coming in that share the wealth of Bryan,” VanZandt said.

If the resolution is approved the cost of the next three crossings can’t exceed $146,620.

