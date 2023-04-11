Five Aggies Gear Up for NBA Playoffs

Five Texas A&M basketball standouts are set to compete in the NBA Playoffs which begin with the play-in tournament on Tuesday and continue with the first-round games on April 15.

Representing Texas A&M in the NBA Playoffs are Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, Danuel House of the Philadelphia 76ers, DeAndre Jordan of the Denver Nuggets, Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks and Robert Williams III of the Boston Celtics.

Caruso, who lettered from 2013-16, and the No. 10-seeded Bulls will face the No. 9 Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. on Wednesday for the right to play the loser of Miami vs. Atlanta for the No. 8 playoff spot. One of the league’s top defensive players, Caruso averaged 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the 40-42 Bulls in 2022-23.

House, a 2015 and 2016 letterman, hit 47.2% of his shots while contributing 4.8 points per game for the No. 3 76ers, who compiled a 54-28 record this season. The 76ers will face the No. 6 Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

Jordan, a 2008 letterwinner and 14-year NBA veteran, averaged 5.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 39 games for the Nuggets, who are the top seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record. Jordan’s career includes an All-NBA selection and Olympic gold medal in 2016, two selections to the NBA All-Defensive Team and the NBA rebounding title in 2014 and 2015.

Middleton, who lettered from 2010-12, returned from injury to average 15.1 points and 4.9 assists in 33 games for the Bucks, who are the overall top seed with a 58-24 record. A three-time NBA All-Star, Middleton helped lead the Bucks to the NBA Championship in 2020-21.

Williams, a 2017 and 2018 letterwinner, averaged 8.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 35 games for the 57-25 Bucks, who are seeded No. 2 in the Eastern Conference.

For the complete NBA Playoff bracket, go here: NBA.com.

