Former coach watches A&M Golfer, Madisonville native make Masters history

Sam Bennett grew up in Madisonville as a multi-sport athlete, but always had a passion for...
Sam Bennett grew up in Madisonville as a multi-sport athlete, but always had a passion for golf, according to his former coach, Jerry Hopkins.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M golfer, Sam Bennett, put his name in the history books this weekend becoming the first amateur to finish in the top 20 at the Master’s Tournament since 2005.

But his roots in the Brazos Valley are deeper than Aggieland. Bennett grew up in Madisonville as a multi-sport athlete, but always had a passion for golf, according to his former coach, Jerry Hopkins.

“Coaching him in High School was a dream and he was special, but I tried not to let him know that too often,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins spent years on the golf course with Sam, even before making it to High School.

“He was eight or nine, I coached all three brothers and what a fortunate thing that was, but I’d have to pull him off the greens and it’s always ‘Sammy get back over here’ and then one time we lost him,” Hopkins joked. “Sam was in a putting contest with the girls’ team. That’s where we finally found him.”

Hopkins says watching the nation fall in love with Sam has been incredible to watch, and Sam keeping his father’s memory alive by sharing it with the nation has been even sweeter.

“I think people that know the story know that it happened really fast and he’s had a lot on his plate. You just respect the heck out of all of this because these last 18 months has been unreal,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that left three people...
Three juveniles injured in shooting incident near Wixon Valley
Make plans now to see the total solar eclipse in Texas.
One Year from Saturday: The Great American Eclipse
Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States lifts the Low Amateur Silver Cup during the Green...
Aggie Sam Bennett finishes as Low Am at Masters
This image provided by the Houston Police Department shows Lydell Grant, a Houston man declared...
Texas man declared innocent in slaying now arrested in another
Helicopter dropping eggs over field outside First Baptist Bryan.
Annual Great Egg Drop brings joy and unity to Bryan community on Easter Sunday

Latest News

This is the messages visitors see when going to the company's website. The Cove is now a...
The Cove becomes a members-only destination for Summer 2023
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)