Little River Academy man killed in rollover was not wearing seatbelt, DPS says

File
File(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified Fabian Andres Rodriguez, 22, of Little River Academy, Texas, as the man killed when he was thrown out of a pickup during a rollover.

The wreck happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Monday, March 10, on FM486 about two miles southeast of Buckholts.

DPS said Rodriguez was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup north when he approached a curve. “Rodriguez failed to drive in single lane, left the roadway, continued straight, and entered the bar ditch,” the state agency said.

The truck then rolled over onto its left side and Rodriguez was thrown out of the vehicle, DPS said.

An investigation revealed that Rodriguez was not restrained by a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott.

“Texas DPS reminds drivers and occupants of a vehicle to always wear your safety belt. No matter how far the drive, Texas state law requires everyone within a vehicle to be properly restrained. Wearing your safety belt greatly reduces the risk of injury or death when involved in a traffic crash,” DPS said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image provided by the Houston Police Department shows Lydell Grant, a Houston man declared...
Texas man declared innocent in slaying now arrested in another
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Texas A&M Cheer Squad National Champions
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cheer Squad named 2023 NCA National Champions
This is the messages visitors see when going to the company's website. The Cove is now a...
The Cove becomes a members-only destination for Summer 2023

Latest News

Prisoners walk down a hot hallway at Brazoria County's Darrington prison in July 2017.
Texas House budgets $545 million for prison air conditioning. The Senate hasn’t offered anything.
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt
4/11
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 4/11
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
This is the messages visitors see when going to the company's website. The Cove is now a...
The Cove becomes a members-only destination for Summer 2023