Man wins $1M jackpot after grandmother buys lottery ticket for 18th birthday

A man scratched off a $1 million winning lottery ticket for his 18th birthday.
A man scratched off a $1 million winning lottery ticket for his 18th birthday.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man celebrated turning 18 while cashing in a million-dollar lottery ticket.

According to the California Lottery, Kaleb Heng won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket that was given to him by his grandmother for his 18th birthday.

Lottery officials said the jackpot was hit from a $10 scratch-off ticket on The Perfect Gift game.

“I’m pretty stoked! I certainly wasn’t expecting it,” Heng said.

Heng’s grandmother bought the winning ticket from a market in the Turlock area and gave it to him while he was heading out on a fishing trip.

“My mom was driving me to go fishing, and on the way, I scratched it,” Heng said. “We had to pull over. It was a million dollars, and I didn’t even have an ID yet!”

Heng said they ended up turning the car around to get his identification and cash in the ticket.

The 18-year-old told lottery officials he plans to use the money for college and investments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the messages visitors see when going to the company's website. The Cove is now a...
The Cove becomes a members-only destination for Summer 2023
Texas A&M Cheer Squad National Champions
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cheer Squad named 2023 NCA National Champions
This image provided by the Houston Police Department shows Lydell Grant, a Houston man declared...
Texas man declared innocent in slaying now arrested in another
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a chemical attack on a 20-year-old woman.
Police: ‘Horrific’ chemical attack that left woman with severe burns wasn’t random act
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan...
Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Louisville police release body camera video from shooting
FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Criminal probe focuses on school where boy, 6, shot teacher
Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
VIDEO: Reckless drivers block traffic, hang out of windows with guns