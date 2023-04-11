Milam County residents to decide on emergency services district over vote

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Adding an emergency services district in the county will be on the ballot after receiving 250 signatures from registered voters and property owners in Milam County, and getting approval from all their municipalities.

The Milam County EMS advisory committee has been trying to get an ESD to Milam County since 2020.

The goal is to try and add both ground and air EMS services.

Milam County EMS advisory committee member Kain Dodd says after all of the work that was done to get to this point, it’s important that the county votes for this.

”If we hit another point like 2020 where we don’t have ambulances again, where they can’t be staffed or they’re just over ran, it’s going to be another three year process before we fix it. So we need to get this fixed now and not push it off until later,” said Dodd.

Milam County residents will be able to cast their ballots during the May 6 election.

