Officer who survived being shot in head 2 years ago dies from complications, officials say

The New Orleans Police Department said officer Trevor Abney died over the weekend. (Source: WVUE)
By Rob Masson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) – A New Orleans police officer has died from injuries he sustained more than two years ago when he was shot in the head during an ambush, officials said.

The New Orleans Police Department said officer Trevor Abney died over the weekend.

Abney was shot on Oct. 30, 2020, when he was patrolling the French Quarter, police said. The bullet became lodged in his skull.

Abney’s partner, Officer Brook Duncan IV, was also in the vehicle and injured by shattered glass.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office concluded Monday afternoon that Abney died from complications from the injuries he sustained in the shooting. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Police said Donnell Hassell, 47, has been in custody since the day of the shooting. Police said he opened fire on the officers from the back of a pedicab, which is a small pedal-operated vehicle serving as a taxi.

Hassell was arrested near the scene of the shooting.

Court records show Hassell is awaiting trial on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He has entered dual pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

Hassell initially was deemed incompetent to stand trial. But after months of state mental health treatment, he was deemed competent to stand trial in September 2022 by Criminal District Judge Robin Pittman.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said prosecutors will review the case against Hassell and consider upgraded charges now that Abney has died.

“We are absolutely considering upgraded and additional charges,” Williams said in a statement. “We immediately began investigating and evaluating new charges as soon as we learned of Officer Trevor Abney’s passing. We have been in contact with his family and are committed to seeing justice through in this case.”

Interim NOPD Supt. Michelle Woodfork said the news of Abney’s passing has been difficult for the department.

“Officer Abney was a valued member of the police department who served the community with compassion and professionalism,” Woodfork said. “His presence will be greatly missed by all his fellow officers as well as people in the community.”

Following the shooting, Abney received the NOPD’s Medal of Merit for his bravery. He began working for the department in 2015.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the messages visitors see when going to the company's website. The Cove is now a...
The Cove becomes a members-only destination for Summer 2023
Texas A&M Cheer Squad National Champions
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cheer Squad named 2023 NCA National Champions
This image provided by the Houston Police Department shows Lydell Grant, a Houston man declared...
Texas man declared innocent in slaying now arrested in another
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on...
Free COVID testing will fade with US health emergency in May
A Florida motorcyclist says he's happy to be alive after a terrible crash last month.
GRAPHIC: Car collides into motorcycle, caught on camera
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Police: Louisville shooting suspect bought gun legally a week ago
A Florida motorcyclist says he's happy to be alive after a terrible crash last month.
GRAPHIC: Car collides into motorcycle, caught on camera
Follow the yellow brick road to Beech Mountain in North Carolina and take part in one of the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park announces limited reopening dates